The heard

I decided yesterday, that today would be a day of new adventure so armed with flask, lunchbox and camera, I went to Woburn Abby, a place I have wanted to visit for ages but something always stopped me. Ill heath, dead car, lockdown and so on. Sorry I'm rambling.

Anyway, they have a Deer Park at Woburn and I was lucky enough while wandering in the wooded area, to come across a heard for Roe Deer. As I've never managed a photo of a Roe Deer before, I am so happy I decided to take an adventure trip.