Previous
Next
The heard by stevejacob
218 / 365

The heard

I decided yesterday, that today would be a day of new adventure so armed with flask, lunchbox and camera, I went to Woburn Abby, a place I have wanted to visit for ages but something always stopped me. Ill heath, dead car, lockdown and so on. Sorry I'm rambling.
Anyway, they have a Deer Park at Woburn and I was lucky enough while wandering in the wooded area, to come across a heard for Roe Deer. As I've never managed a photo of a Roe Deer before, I am so happy I decided to take an adventure trip.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
They have such sweet little faces. It's a good place to go and I've been a couple of times to the rut. Lovely capture
May 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise