The Claw by stevejacob
The Claw

Wandering around Priory this morning trying to avoid the crowds and at a quieter part of the lake, this Heron flew in right next to me and decided it was a good time for a manicure
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Linda
Even herons have bad hair days!
May 31st, 2020  
Monica
Great shot!
May 31st, 2020  
