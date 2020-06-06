Previous
Don't forget me Mum by stevejacob
Don't forget me Mum

I came in from a chilly and windy wander this morning just in time to see this on my feeders. I didn't even have to pick the camera up as I hadn't put it down yet.
Talk about timing.
Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
