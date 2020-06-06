Sign up
Previous
Next
227 / 365
Don't forget me Mum
I came in from a chilly and windy wander this morning just in time to see this on my feeders. I didn't even have to pick the camera up as I hadn't put it down yet.
Talk about timing.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th June 2020 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
feeding
,
chicks
,
goldfinch
