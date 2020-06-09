Previous
Impatience by stevejacob
Impatience

My Goldfinches were at it again today as mum passed the food to one and the impatience of the other one was on show
9th June 2020

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
