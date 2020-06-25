Previous
Keeping cool by stevejacob
Keeping cool

The Blackbird is a regular visitor to my pond where he cleans himself every day.
Today however, he keeps coming back over and over so I guess he just wants to keep cool.
25th June 2020

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Rosie Kind
Great shot as ever. It's funny because I am posting a photo of a blackbird too today!
June 25th, 2020  
