Room for one more by stevejacob
246 / 365

Room for one more

The weather was not good and the birds were rather scarce today but I did manage to catch the Goldfinches at the feeders.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
