Go away
A goldfinch making the rules at the feeders today
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
sparrow
goldfinch
