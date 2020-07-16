Previous
So you can tap dance but can you levitate? by stevejacob
265 / 365

So you can tap dance but can you levitate?

Going through some shots of my ever fighting starlings and I came across this one which I though was a bit different to the normal ones
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
