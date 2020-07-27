Previous
Next
Nasty place to land by stevejacob
276 / 365

Nasty place to land

I don't often do butterflies but this one was on the dog poo bin at priory park so I just grabbed a shot while holding my nose
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise