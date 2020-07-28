Previous
Goldfinch in the flowers by stevejacob
277 / 365

Goldfinch in the flowers

I'm having a couple of days doing some neglected jobs that need to be done but luckily, I glanced out of the window to see this goldfinch sitting on the flowers enjoying the sunshine we have today
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
