Hello by stevejacob
Hello

I tossed and turned all night in the heat so at 4am, I got dressed and went to see the sun rise with my friends, the Hares at Roxton.
They made me feel so welcome when this one waved hello
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

