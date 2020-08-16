heron from the archives

Sorry I've been absent recently but I'm in isolation prior to an important hospital visit. Nothing to worry about but it's the new rules during covid.
In the meantime, I will delve into my archives and post some of my favorite shots from the last couple of years starting with this heron.
I actualy captured the entire sequence of the hunt and capture on this day while I was waiting for an Otter that didn't show up.
Than you for getting my boxing hares onto the TT page. It's the first time I've made it there. I always welcome you favs and coments.