goldfinch Archive by stevejacob
293 / 365

goldfinch Archive

Continuing with my favorite shots theme, this Goldfinch sat no more than 3 meters from me at priory park last summer and I pressed the shutter just as it lifted off
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Joyce W. ace
Incredible!!
August 18th, 2020  
Christine ace
Great shot. Fav
August 18th, 2020  
carol white ace
Beautiful wing details, a super capture. Fav!! 😀
August 18th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great shot. Nice of it to wait just long enough.
August 18th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Wow! Amazing timing and capture. Lovely detail in the plumage.
August 18th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Hats off:)
August 18th, 2020  
