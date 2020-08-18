Sign up
293 / 365
goldfinch Archive
Continuing with my favorite shots theme, this Goldfinch sat no more than 3 meters from me at priory park last summer and I pressed the shutter just as it lifted off
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
382
photos
87
followers
74
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
take-off
,
goldfinch
Joyce W.
ace
Incredible!!
August 18th, 2020
Christine
ace
Great shot. Fav
August 18th, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautiful wing details, a super capture. Fav!! 😀
August 18th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great shot. Nice of it to wait just long enough.
August 18th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Wow! Amazing timing and capture. Lovely detail in the plumage.
August 18th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Hats off:)
August 18th, 2020
