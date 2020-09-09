Sign up
312 / 365
Todays challenge
I went out again today and thought if you are going to get you eye in, chose something easy.
Well that soon went out of the window when I saw this down the lake
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
403
photos
91
followers
76
following
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
307
308
309
33
58
310
311
312
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th September 2020 9:57am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
dragonfly
Phil Sandford
ace
Excellent capture. Pesky blighters to photograph - they just won’t keep still.
September 9th, 2020
365 Project
