What's up doc

I was gutted when I went to my favorite Hare field for the first time for a month.

I was up before dawn and arrived to find the crops all harvested which I suppose they had to do but they had also plowed over the wildlife corridor between the two fields so there is now no obvious place for the hares to congregate.

I am now going to have to reassess the venue and come up with a new plan of action.

Even these two Rabbits were somewhat taken aback by the site.

Well I guess that's what they were discussing.