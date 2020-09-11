Previous
What's up doc by stevejacob
314 / 365

I was gutted when I went to my favorite Hare field for the first time for a month.
I was up before dawn and arrived to find the crops all harvested which I suppose they had to do but they had also plowed over the wildlife corridor between the two fields so there is now no obvious place for the hares to congregate.
I am now going to have to reassess the venue and come up with a new plan of action.
Even these two Rabbits were somewhat taken aback by the site.
Well I guess that's what they were discussing.
11th September 2020

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Lisa Savill
They do look shocked. Seems a little sad. Lovely capture.
September 11th, 2020  
Cazzi
The photo has a very melancholy feel to it. Glad you saw the hares though.
September 11th, 2020  
