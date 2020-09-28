Previous
Gotcha by stevejacob
Gotcha

I might try to get out for a while tomorrow but in the mean time, another from the past.
I have spent hours watching the gulls hunt. It's such a joy when they actually manage to catch a fish
Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
