Lockdown blues by stevejacob
Photo 377

Lockdown blues

No need for words
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
The picture tells the story so well! Such a sorry state of affairs for so many. We might be going into a new lockdown as from midnight too.
December 28th, 2020  
Jean ace
This says it all! Very emotive image. Wonderfully composed. I like that you included the window and curtain. The light is perfect.
December 28th, 2020  
