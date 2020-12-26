Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 377
Lockdown blues
No need for words
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
488
photos
95
followers
74
following
103% complete
View this month »
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th December 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sad
,
shadows
,
monochrome
Diana
ace
The picture tells the story so well! Such a sorry state of affairs for so many. We might be going into a new lockdown as from midnight too.
December 28th, 2020
Jean
ace
This says it all! Very emotive image. Wonderfully composed. I like that you included the window and curtain. The light is perfect.
December 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close