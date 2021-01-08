Previous
Testing the water by stevejacob
Photo 387

Testing the water

I think this Goldfinch decided it was too cold so didn't take a bath in my pond
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome timing and action shot. I like the movement of the wings and spot on focus on the body. ( I am practicing that today ...have not got that down yet...)
January 8th, 2021  
