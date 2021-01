I'm glad I cleaned my windows

The elusive Wren has kept me on my toes for weeks trying to get a decent shot of it but today I think it finally took pity on me.

I was concentrating on the madness around my feeders where I had starlings, goldfinches and sparrows all fighting over the space when I noticed movement from the corner of my eye. I had time to reposition the camera and get some shots of the little Wren as it happily sat not 10 feet from me on the other side of the glass.