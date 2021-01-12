Previous
Ring-a-ring-a-rosie by stevejacob
Ring-a-ring-a-rosie

My shots of the Goldfinches were getting too repetitive so I opened the aperture, raised the shutter speed and increased the depth of field today to get a wider framed photo
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

ace
LucyDolittle ace
Amazing. You have the entire troop in focus. Superb! Fav
January 12th, 2021  
