Photo 391
Ring-a-ring-a-rosie
My shots of the Goldfinches were getting too repetitive so I opened the aperture, raised the shutter speed and increased the depth of field today to get a wider framed photo
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
365
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th January 2021 11:55am
nature
wildlife
bird
garden
feeder
goldfinch
LucyDolittle
ace
Amazing. You have the entire troop in focus. Superb! Fav
January 12th, 2021
