Previous
Next
Facing off by stevejacob
Photo 424

Facing off

I had a treat today when I visited the venue I find the hares at. I counted 15 spread around the fields and some came quite close. There was lots of action from them although I did struggle to get focus lock (would you believe) due to heat haze.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love this encounter of the two, beautifully captured.
February 26th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
The lighting on this pair is beautifully golden. I enjoyed seeing the rest of your hare photos as well.
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise