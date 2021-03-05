Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 431
Dropping in for lunch
It sits on the branch for ages before coming down to feed and this is the first time I've caught it n flight and in focus
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th March 2021 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flight
,
pigeon
Leave a Comment
365 Project
