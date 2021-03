Shower time

A couple of days ago, I almost dropped my camera and as I grabbed it, I accidently changed a setting. It's taken me two days to work out which buttons I had pressed but I think I have finally worked t out now so hopefully, normal service will be resumed.

This was not the best day to test it but this pigeon had been sitting on the same branch for hours through wind, rain and hail.

This was the moment it decided to wash the underside of it's wings