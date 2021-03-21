Previous
And swallow by stevejacob
Photo 446

And swallow

It took the Great Crested Grebe some time to make his catch today but it took him no time at all to swallow it. Possibly because the gulls were trying to steal it from him
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
Fabulous timing and shot.
March 22nd, 2021  
Barb ace
Wow! Incredible action shot! Well-captured! Fav
March 22nd, 2021  
