Photo 446
And swallow
It took the Great Crested Grebe some time to make his catch today but it took him no time at all to swallow it. Possibly because the gulls were trying to steal it from him
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
fish
feeding
grebe
Diana
ace
Fabulous timing and shot.
March 22nd, 2021
Barb
ace
Wow! Incredible action shot! Well-captured! Fav
March 22nd, 2021
