My first Stoat

Heading back to the car after sitting in the fields for three hours looking for hares, I noticed movement ahead of me darting into the bushes and thinking it was a stoat I had just seen for the first time in the wild, I though sitting down again for a while to see if it came out again might be worth a gamble.

It paid off as ten minutes later, it poked it's head out again to see if I was still there