This Red Kite flew across the field straight at me and then just circled over my head at the height of about ten metres for a good minute. I had to lay on my back to take this shot.
The field I sit in just keeps giving wonderful encounters
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th March 2021 11:36am
nature
wildlife
bird
red-kite
bird-of-prey
Diana
Awesome capture and timing, love those tucked in feet.
March 25th, 2021
amyK
Wow!
March 25th, 2021
