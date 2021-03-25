Previous
This Red Kite flew across the field straight at me and then just circled over my head at the height of about ten metres for a good minute. I had to lay on my back to take this shot.
The field I sit in just keeps giving wonderful encounters
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Steve Jacob

Diana ace
Awesome capture and timing, love those tucked in feet.
March 25th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow!
March 25th, 2021  
