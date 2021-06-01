Sign up
Photo 517
The long and the short of it
One from yesterday as the goslings left the lake in single file
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
721
photos
125
followers
83
following
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is just the sweetest.
June 1st, 2021
Ian George
ace
Cute shot
June 1st, 2021
carol white
ace
A very cute close up capture.Fav😊
June 1st, 2021
