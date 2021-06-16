Previous
So many chicks by stevejacob
Photo 532

So many chicks

Normally, the Great Crested Grebes will only have two or occasionally three chicks but this one is dealing with four hungry mouths to feed
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Diana ace
Beautiful capture.
June 16th, 2021  
