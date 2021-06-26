Sign up
Photo 542
Peace
Lot's of negative things going on in my life at the moment so I'm not getting out much.
I did manage an hour yesterday though while the sun was almost out and I sat in my thinking place, trying to get my head together.
Peace, quiet and no people.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
759
photos
129
followers
86
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
537
538
539
78
139
540
541
542
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th June 2021 3:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
lake
,
chicks
,
swan
,
tranquil
,
waterfowl
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nature is the perfect healing force, and add a camera and it is magical bliss. I had a day of negative stuff too, and spent quite a while this afternoon out with my camera and nature, instead of what I was 'supposed' to be doing. no regrets here. I love this image
June 27th, 2021
