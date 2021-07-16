Sign up
Photo 562
Behind the tree
I was too late with this one but it doe's make for a different shot of the heron
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th July 2021 8:38am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
theme-motion
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, I would be delighted to get a shot like this.
July 17th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture. The way those herons let their feet drag out behind them while flying is so distinctive.
July 17th, 2021
