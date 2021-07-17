Sign up
Photo 563
To cross or not to cross
The hare was trying to decide weather to risk crossing the road.
He did make it safely
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
797
photos
127
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th July 2021 5:56am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
mammal
,
hare
Joanne Diochon
ace
It's a hazardous undertaking.
July 17th, 2021
