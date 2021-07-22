Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 568
Eyes of the world
He is now a regular visitor to my garden and is now happy for me to come out of the house to take his photo.
Check out the reflections in his eyes
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
802
photos
127
followers
85
following
155% complete
View this month »
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Latest from all albums
562
563
149
564
565
566
567
568
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd July 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
mammal
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
July 22nd, 2021
Mark Prince
ace
Brilliant close up. Your next trick is to get to him to come and take peanuts from you.
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close