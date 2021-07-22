Previous
Next
Eyes of the world by stevejacob
Photo 568

Eyes of the world

He is now a regular visitor to my garden and is now happy for me to come out of the house to take his photo.
Check out the reflections in his eyes
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
July 22nd, 2021  
Mark Prince ace
Brilliant close up. Your next trick is to get to him to come and take peanuts from you.
July 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise