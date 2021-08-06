Sign up
Photo 583
A little loving goes a long way
Don't be fooled by the way it looks.
Almost empty feeder leads to a lot of fighting
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
