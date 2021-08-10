Previous
It's a butterfly by stevejacob
Photo 587

It's a butterfly

I think it's called a Peacock but what do I know.
I popped out for the first time in ages today and with very little wildlife about, ( unless you count the feral kids) I just pointed my lens at whatever caught my eye
10th August 2021

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
