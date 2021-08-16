Previous
garden robin by stevejacob
Photo 593

garden robin

It seems to have a melancholy look on it's face for some reason
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Steve Jacob

Diana ace
It sure does, beautifully captured albeit a bit sad .
August 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautiful close up capture.Fav😊
August 16th, 2021  
