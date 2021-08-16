Sign up
Photo 593
garden robin
It seems to have a melancholy look on it's face for some reason
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th August 2021 10:23am
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
robin
Diana
ace
It sure does, beautifully captured albeit a bit sad .
August 16th, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautiful close up capture.Fav😊
August 16th, 2021
