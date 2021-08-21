Previous
Next
Leap of faith by stevejacob
Photo 598

Leap of faith

It was traveling at about 30kph and too far off to get a sharp shot but I like the impression of movement on this
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Your patience paid off, it looks like a leap of faith ;-)
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise