Whiskers by stevejacob
Photo 681

Whiskers

My garden squirrels will always supply me with photo opportunities when I can't get out.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
You're so lucky to have them.
November 16th, 2021  
