Photo 686
A friendly greeting
Their first greeting of the day is usually the touching of heads.
After that, they generally chase each other away so they can get all the food
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
squirrel
nature
wildlife
