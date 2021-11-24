Previous
A friendly greeting by stevejacob
Photo 686

A friendly greeting

Their first greeting of the day is usually the touching of heads.
After that, they generally chase each other away so they can get all the food
24th November 2021

Steve Jacob

Steve Jacob
