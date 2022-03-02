Previous
Did someone mention food?

George is always in a hurry when there's food on offer. I haven't seen Mildred for a couple of weeks now. I hope nothing bad has happened to her or perhaps with luck, she's tending the young although it is a bit early for that
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Kitty Hawke
Wow...fab action shot.....hope he took her a takeaway back home !
March 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones
Super action shot
March 3rd, 2022  
