Peanut butter fingers

It's not been a great start to 2022 hence my lack of activity.

Having lost my son to cancer in January and his funeral in February, a week later, I had an operation on my eye so I can't get out until the stitches are removed.

The better news is, I am getting the sight back in the eye although it is still a bit blurry and I am now trying to use the camera again but only in the garden for now.

I hope to be out and about again by next week all being well but until then, I will bombard you with squirrels in my garden.