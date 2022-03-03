Previous
Peanut butter fingers by stevejacob
Peanut butter fingers

It's not been a great start to 2022 hence my lack of activity.
Having lost my son to cancer in January and his funeral in February, a week later, I had an operation on my eye so I can't get out until the stitches are removed.
The better news is, I am getting the sight back in the eye although it is still a bit blurry and I am now trying to use the camera again but only in the garden for now.
I hope to be out and about again by next week all being well but until then, I will bombard you with squirrels in my garden.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Kitty Hawke ace
Love your squirrels. Hope all continues to go well with your sight......
March 3rd, 2022  
