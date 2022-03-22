Previous
It' mad march by stevejacob
It' mad march

I don't know if the Hare was shadow boxing or tripping out on the weed but he was certainly having a moment
22nd March 2022

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
