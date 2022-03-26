Previous
Hare in the mist by stevejacob
Photo 738

Hare in the mist

They were playing hard to get this morning. I took a friend with me as she had never caught one on camera so I was pleased one came out for her
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
