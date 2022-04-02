Previous
Next
Dancing in the hail by stevejacob
Photo 745

Dancing in the hail

Very strange weather for this time of year
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
that is hail! wow!
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise