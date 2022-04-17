Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 758
Not a regular
It's been a couple of years since I last had a Pied Wagtail in my garden. As it's collecting food, I hope it has a nest near by
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1071
photos
132
followers
85
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Latest from all albums
195
753
754
755
196
756
757
758
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th April 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
pied-wagtail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close