Feathering the nest by stevejacob
Photo 772

Feathering the nest

If my timing is right, these should hatch out in about a week to week and a half.
I wonder if she's as exited as I am.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
Such a precious moment you captured here, crossing fingers :-)
May 2nd, 2022  
