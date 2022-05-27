Previous
Heron in hiding by stevejacob
Heron in hiding

I didn't get much time for photography today at the park as I'm busy getting my gear ready for the weekend and the dreaded wedding shoot.
I did manage to grab a couple of shots though
Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Diana ace
This is just beautiful. Lovely shot with the soft dof. Good luck with the wedding shoot :-)
May 27th, 2022  
