Photo 794
Heron in hiding
I didn't get much time for photography today at the park as I'm busy getting my gear ready for the weekend and the dreaded wedding shoot.
I did manage to grab a couple of shots though
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
Diana
ace
This is just beautiful. Lovely shot with the soft dof. Good luck with the wedding shoot :-)
May 27th, 2022
