Me on a mission

It's unusual for me to have my photo taken but my granddaughter spotted me taking her photo so she grabbed my second camera and got her own back. Not bad for someone who's never held a DLSR before

The dreaded Wedding shoot is now over and think it went well. Once I got started, the nerves went and I got into the swing of it. Now the processing starts of the 1500 photos taken. Wish me luck