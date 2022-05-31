Sign up
Photo 797
I think I fell in love
So many gorgeous subjects to shoot
This was very different to taking wildlife shots
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1141
photos
132
followers
87
following
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Latest from all albums
128
215
793
216
794
795
796
797
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th May 2022 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
happy
,
gird
Rosie Kind
ace
Lovely photo and processing Steve
May 31st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, sweet
May 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
