Photo 800
The terrible twins
The two youngsters have had a great adventure. They've spent the whole morning in my garden exploring while I was sitting out there. They did stop for a lunch break of peanut which I supplied for them
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
garden
,
squirrels
