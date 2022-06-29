Previous
Out at last by stevejacob
Out at last

Just messing about on the river with my son for company and to work all the locks.
Plenty of wildlife on show too and it's surprising how close you can get in a boat, especially if the camera is at hand and ready for action
Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Kartia ace
This looks a simply wonderful way to spend a day (or more!)
June 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A perfect way for me to spend a day, even a few more. Lovely capture and scene.
June 30th, 2022  
