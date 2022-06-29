Sign up
Photo 810
Out at last
Just messing about on the river with my son for company and to work all the locks.
Plenty of wildlife on show too and it's surprising how close you can get in a boat, especially if the camera is at hand and ready for action
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th June 2022 11:20am
camera
river
boat
scenery
Kartia
ace
This looks a simply wonderful way to spend a day (or more!)
June 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
A perfect way for me to spend a day, even a few more. Lovely capture and scene.
June 30th, 2022
